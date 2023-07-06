Menu
ComCom orders One NZ to stop 100% coverage claim

Branding on its website shows the whole of New Zealand. (Image: One NZ)
Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
One New Zealand’s claim that it will have “100% mobile coverage” in 2024 is false and/or misleading and must stop immediately, the Commerce Commission announced.The competition and consumer rights regulator has issued a “stop now” letter to the telco formerly known as Vodafone NZ, saying the advertisements don’t make clear that the claim only relates to text messages and that it applies only to consumers who have “line of sight to the sky”.One NZ is rolling out Starlink satellite coverage.“T...
Minutes signal Fed on track to raise interest rates in July
Bloomberg

Officials at the US central bank have all but committed to another rate hike this month.

Bloomberg 11:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 06, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective

Human wisdom isn't keeping up with exponential tech advancement. 

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
