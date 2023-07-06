Menu
Vista's new broom sweeping away up to 8% of jobs

New Vista CEO Stuart Dickinson isn't wasting time leaving his mark on the company. (Image: Vista)
Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Cinema software group Vista Group International (VGL) is restructuring to bring together its business brands under a unified business model, cutting between 6-8% of its workforce in the process.The business change will see Vista move from the current multiple companies approach to operate as a single business with segment-based expertise focused on its studio and cinema clients.The company said it would reduce its workforce through natural attrition and “a phased, top-down, transformation program”, expected to be completed by t...
