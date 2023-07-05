Menu
News in Brief

2degrees picks up MyRepublic broadband

(Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
As MyRepublic exits the New Zealand broadband market, telecommunications provider 2degrees has announced its picking up the company's broadband base.2degrees chief executive Mark Callander said MyRepublic customers would “find a good home” with 2degrees. “We have been working with MyRepublic to make this transfer as seamless as possible for customers,” he said. “As a business, we have done a few of these now so we know how important it is to focus on the customers and ensure their services are uninterrupte...
NZX50 lifts to a seven week high
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 2,002.46, up 22.12 points or 0.18%.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm

Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school

Christopher Luxon will take a proposal for a third medical school to the election.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:23pm
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
