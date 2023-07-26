Menu
Fonterra shareholders approve capital return scheme

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
Fonterra shareholders approved the scheme of arrangement for the return of approximately $800 million of capital to shareholders.Of the total shareholder votes cast, 99.24% were in favour.In November 2022, Fonterra announced it had sold its  Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods in a deal worth about $1 billion.Fonterra said the proceeds would be subject to relevant adjustments including capital gains tax, working capital and net debt adjustments at closing, foreign exchange hedging costs, and other transaction-related costs.A...
