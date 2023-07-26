Menu
Report says grants to manufacturing sector have positive impact

Eighty per cent of grant recipients said they expected their business to increase innovation in the future. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
A report commissioned by the government’s regional economic development and investment unit, Kānoa, says its funding of the manufacturing-engineering sector has led to more jobs, innovation, and productivity gains.Since 2018, the government has allocated $4.5 billion towards a range of funds managed by Kānoa, of which $79.1 million was invested in 47 projects in the manufacturing-engineering sector.Report author, Business and Economic Research Ltd (Berl) said the funding was matched by $29.3m in investment by recipients and estimated that...
Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 20.86 points or 0.17% ahead.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Policy

Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 4:50pm
Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 4:48pm
