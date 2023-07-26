Menu
More than half of investors now back in the hunt, according to CA ANZ survey

Amir Ghandar: confidence is "holding steady". (Image: CA ANZ)
Staff reporters
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
Sentiment has greatly improved in the retail investment environment with 'mum and dad' investors again looking for opportunities in the share market, with a new report showing 56% of investors want to increase their investment portfolio.  The investor confidence survey, by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ), polled more than 500 retail investors, most of them holding an equity portfolio of more than $10,000 – plus investments in managed funds, property and superannuation.Rising interest rates as a primar...
Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 20.86 points or 0.17% ahead.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Policy

Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 4:50pm
Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment
Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 4:48pm
New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%