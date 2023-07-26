Menu
Andrew Little confirms cybersecurity agency merge

Minister Andrew Little said the move was made on advice from the Cyber Security Advisory Committee. (Image: NZME)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
The government's Computer Emergency Response Team is being brought under the National Cyber Security Centre after a recommendation from the Cyber Security Advisory Committee.The integration, which has had a mixed response, will begin on Aug 31 and is expected to take several years to be fully completed.CERT NZ is a public-facing organisation that takes threat reports from organisations and businesses and offers advice on how to prevent and respond to cyber threats.The NCSC is part of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and...
Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change
Policy

Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change

Permissive resource consenting needed says Business Energy Council.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Politics

Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga

Jason Ake was told to avoid political activities in his crown role.

Daniel Dunkley 11:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
