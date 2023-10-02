Menu
Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat

The Reserve Bank releases its monetary policy statement and official cash rate on Wednesday. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will release its monetary policy statement and official cash rate on Wednesday – and it's widely expected the central bank will press pause until after the election.In August, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 5.5% and adjusted the projected peak to 5.6% in March 2024, up from the previous estimate of 5.5%. This adjustment immediately fuelled speculation about the possibility of another rate hike early next year.  The present level of economic activity is limiting spending and, c...
First bulk export for West Coast sand miners
Primary Sector

First bulk export for West Coast sand miners

Westland Mineral Sands is exporting 26,000 tonnes to customers in China.

Oliver Lewis 12:06pm
Opinion

Christina Hood: 'Leave it to the ETS': a recipe for missing climate targets

It is "absurd" to think the ETS alone can reduce emissions, argues Christina Hood.

Christina Hood 12:00pm
Property

NZ house prices close to rock-bottom globally

NZ house prices continue to wallow, but there are signs of life.

Brent Melville 11:45am
More Economy

Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt
Economy

Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt

National is sticking with its previously announced tax package.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Sep 2023
Robertson: CEOs gave National 'soft pass'
Economy

Robertson: CEOs gave National 'soft pass'

Robertson says big business has not been tough enough on Nicola Willis and National.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Sep 2023
Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing
Economy

Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing

Inflation expectations pushed below 5%.

Rebecca Howard 28 Sep 2023