Best of BusinessDesk: The ultra-high net worth investor spending big down under

Hans Albrecht with wife Ursula visits Waiheke's Man O'War winery. (Image: Hans Albrecht)
Victoria Young
Fri, 29 Dec 2023
This story by Victoria Young, originally published in May, about Hans Albrecht arriving in New Zealand was a popular read this year. Mega-rich investor Hans Albrecht arrived in New Zealand quite by accident. In 2020, the businessman, who founded the Carlyle Group in Europe, was meant to visit Australia to sail his classic yacht, the Nordwind. However, a few days before he was to leave, it was discovered his other boat was too long to dock in Sydney. So, he decided to visit Great Barrier Island instead. Shortly after, Aotearoa went int...
Clean car discount is dead, but not if you get in quick
Transport

There are a few more shopping days left.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam

NZ faces tough competition making inroads into this fast-growing Asian economy.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

What the wealthy will do with their money in 2024

It could be the year of the wealth transfer, private wealth managers say.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Another tough year ahead for the NZ media
Economy

But there are glimmers of hope for the sector in 2024. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
India to open consulate general in Auckland
Economy

India eyes expanding diplomatic footprint and broadening its NZ engagement. 

Paul McBeth 28 Dec 2023
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day
Retail Free

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 28 Dec 2023
Is NZ going backwards not forwards?
Economy

Economic downturns, while daunting, can act as catalysts for meaningful change.  

Julia Jones 28 Dec 2023