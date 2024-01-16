Menu
BNZ: QSBO to show economy 'struggling' to gain traction

(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
Bank of New Zealand expects the latest Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) to show the economy is “struggling” to gain traction.But the survey - to be released on Tuesday by NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZEIR) - could suggest a pick-up in activity towards the end of this year, according to BNZ.In a note, the bank’s head of research, Stephen Toplis, said BNZ expected growth indicators in the survey, covering the final three months of 2023, to be turning upwards.Labour market indicators should continue to show easi...
Economy

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash

Smugglers in business class for extra luggage allowances moved $1m-plus at a time.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Economy

New job ads have dropped sharply on the back of an economic downturn and rising migration.

Staff reporters 11:45am
Economy

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
Economy

But critic says bill would be a 'big step backwards'. 

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Economy

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024