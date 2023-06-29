Menu
Business confidence bounces back

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says firms appear to be cautiously optimistic. (Image: ANZ)
Victoria Young
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
Business confidence has risen to its highest level since November 2021, ANZ’s monthly survey has found.The research indicated business confidence was up 13 points in June, while still in negative territory at net -18.The survey recorded that firms’ expected own activity was up 8 points to net +3, the first time in 14 months that it's been in the black.“June saw activity indicators lift in a reasonably broad-based fashion. While the levels of many are still subdued, firms appear to be cautiously optimistic that the worst ma...
NZ sharemarket lifts on brighter economic news
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,808.12, up 74.66 points or 0.64%.

Graham Skellern 6:13pm
Markets

Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 12:01pm
Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA says it traded $60m without proper checks and controls in place.

Staff reporters 11:40am
