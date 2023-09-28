Menu
Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing

A net 47.1% of those surveyed expect to lift prices, versus 44.0% in August. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
The ANZ business confidence pushed into positive territory in September for the first time since May 2021, while inflation expectations fell below 5% for the first time since December 2021. The ANZ Business Confidence Index was 1.5 in September versus -3.7 in August.  Inflation expectations came in at 4.95% versus 5.06% in August. While both are moving in the right direction, many activity indicators slipped slightly, despite the lift in the headline measures.ANZ senior agri economist Susan Kilsby described the survey as mix...
Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium
Retail

Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium

A shortage of the cereal has led the maker to cut off the giant retailer's supply.

Ella Somers 1:33pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

'Tough year': The Warehouse net profit slumps 66.6%

The 2024 financial year has also started off softer than expected.

Ella Somers 9:10am
The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future
Economy

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand sold $4 billion in July. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Employment confidence turns sour
Economy

Westpac's quarterly index recorded the lowest result since December 2020.

Staff reporters 27 Sep 2023
Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate
Finance

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Sep 2023
US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot
Economy

Remittances might get easier for Pacific Islands soon.

Paul McBeth 26 Sep 2023