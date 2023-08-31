Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Business confidence rises again – ANZ

Business confidence rises again – ANZ
ANZ's Sharon Zollner says business confidence is up. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
Business confidence has risen another nine points in August, although it's still in negative territory at minus four, ANZ said today.The score is the highest since mid-2021, chief economist Sharon Zollner said in a note.“Economywide activity indicators lifted across the board, both forward and backward looking, from activity, to export, investment and employment intentions, to profitability expectations and anticipated ease of credit.”Firms' expectations of their own activity also jumped 10 points, from 0.8 to 11.2...
Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed
Media

Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed

A low-key lawyer is behind the widely read political Substack.

Daniel Dunkley 2:57pm
Primary Sector

Pāmu cans dividend on softer outlook

“The business now faces a poor outlook for commodity prices."

Victoria Young 2:03pm
Pāmu cans dividend on softer outlook
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023