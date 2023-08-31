Menu
Jim Delegat returning to helm of Delegat board

The company enjoyed major export growth when Jim Delegat was last in the chair. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
Delegat Group founder Jim Delegat is returning to the leadership of the company’s board, a role that he announced in late 2021 he was stepping back from.Incumbent chair Graeme Lord – a former managing director of the company – has said he will retire at the November annual meeting because he is moving to the South Island.Lord has been involved with the Delegat Group for 23 years in various management and governance roles.Earlier this month, Delegat posted an improved profit for the June year – net profit was up ...
