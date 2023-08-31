Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Nats plan faster consents, cheaper imports, for building

Nats plan faster consents, cheaper imports, for building
Building consents would be "streamlined". (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
Streamlined building consents and allowing cheaper products into the country are the two key planks in the National Party's "better building and construction" plan, rolled out on Thursday.  Housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said a National-led government would review the building code with the goal of streamlining risk-based consenting that considers the size and complexity of a development alongside the builder's credentials.  It would also define the meaning of "minor variation" in the Building Act to avo...
Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed
Media

Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed

A low-key lawyer is behind the widely read political Substack.

Daniel Dunkley 2:57pm
Primary Sector

Pāmu cans dividend on softer outlook

“The business now faces a poor outlook for commodity prices."

Victoria Young 2:03pm
Pāmu cans dividend on softer outlook
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023