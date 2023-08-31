Menu
Waterman directors make Allied Farmers play

Allied Farmers is a landlord and meat processor. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
A group of Waterman Capital directors want to up their stake in rural services firm Allied Farmers from 14.25% to 19.99%.WAF Limited – held by the PE firm executives Matt Riley, Chris Marshall and Jacques Venter – is offering to pay existing shareholders 71.5c per share, a 5.15% premium on Wednesday’s closing price of 68c per share.The Waterman-associated entity wants to buy 1.65 million shares to add to its take. Allied currently has 28.8m shares on issue.WAF emerged as a substantial shareholder in Februar...
