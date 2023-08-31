Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZOG sees "unprecedented" Aussie gas opportunities

NZOG sees "unprecedented" Aussie gas opportunities
NZOG plans a further production well in the Kupe field this year. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
New Zealand Oil & Gas reported a $19.1 million net profit after tax for the year to June 30, down from the previous year’s $25.7m, reflecting spending associated with increasing oil and gas production.Total production was up 7% from the previous year as development of acreage in the Mahato field in Sumatra increased oil production, while gas output at its Australian Palm Valley asset was up 49%.It was also the first full year of revenues from the Amadeus Basin assets in the Australian Northern Territory, which NZOG acquired part-...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech podcast: a mixed view on VR, AI trust plummeting

With the University of Auckland's Mark Billinghurst.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: a mixed view on VR, AI trust plummeting
Finance

Persistent inflation a feature of a new world order: BlackRock

Investors must be more hands-on as the "set and forget" investing days are over.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Persistent inflation a feature of a new world order: BlackRock