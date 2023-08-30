Menu
Port of Auckland pays bonus to workers

Port of Auckland has dropped the 's' from its name and is paying its employees a bonus. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
Port of Auckland is spreading the love, paying staff a before-tax bonus of $1,125 in recognition of its improved performance.In a year dominated by discussions around freeing up port land for public use, last week, the port reported an underlying net profit after tax of $45.2 million for the 2023 financial year, up $20.2m on its 2022 result. It also declared a final dividend of $15m for the year to June 30, taking the full-year dividend paid to Auckland council to $30m. It was just $14.2m in the 2022 financial year.The improved result come...
