Forsyth Barr keeps 'underperform' for F&P Healthcare

The past year had been a welcome change from the pandemic, chair Scott St John told shareholders. (Image: NZ Herald)
Staff reporters
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
Forsyth Barr has kept its underperform rating for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare because new earnings guidance medical products maker had provided “little new information”. In a note on Wednesday, analysts Matt Montgomerie and Benjamin Crozier said the earnings guidance update Fisher & Paykel gave to the market and shareholders on Tuesday provided “little new information to fundamentally change our view on the earnings outlook”.Fisher & Paykel Healthcare told the market and then its shareholde...
Market flat as property stocks fall on National policy
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,521.12, down 7 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 6:29pm
Australia to hold historic Indigenous vote on October 14

PM Anthony Albanese has made the Voice a major focus of his first term in office.

Bloomberg 4:15pm
Foreign 'stamp duty' beats an outright ban, say tax advisers

Setting of foreign tax "price bands" could create distortions, however.

Brent Melville 4:12pm
