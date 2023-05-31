Menu
Business confidence still low but lifting

ANZ's Sharon Zollner says the bank's latest confidence outlook shows some positive indications. (Image: ANZ)
Staff reporters
Wed, 31 May 2023
Businesses remain gloomy, but confidence and expected own activity indicators both lifted in the ANZ Business Outlook for May.This month’s survey brought a bounce in several activity indicators, while inflation indicators continued to creep lower.ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said: “On the other hand, employment intentions eased. This may not all be due to smaller desired staff numbers; it may partly reflect that some long-running vacancies have now been filled as labour supply has increased.“Most inflation indicators eas...
Nearly $1b changes hands on NZX as indices rebalance
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,813.01, down 65.7 points or 0.55%.

Graham Skellern 6:40pm
Fertiliser tax: government under pressure to confirm

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one
NZ Steel decommissioned an arc furnace, so why is the govt subsidising a new one?

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases
The Reserve Bank's muted response to the budget was a surprise.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
Building consents continue to decline
For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident
The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 30 May 2023