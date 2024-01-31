Menu
Businesses' cost rise expectations fuelling stubborn inflation: ANZ

The economy is at a delicate stage, bank says.
Staff reporters
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
The ANZ is not ruling out a hike in interest rates at the end of February, even if the market is. The bank saw definite signs of a stall in some of the leading inflation data. However, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might decide it needed to do more to ensure progress on stamping out inflation, even at the risk of making a policy mistake, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.“The RBNZ has given fair warning that their patience is limited.”The remarks accompanied ANZ’s January business outlook survey, which show...
ASX hits new record as NZ sharemarket falls
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,872.1 – down 42.3 points or 0.36%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Finance

Change is afoot for NZ's regulatory financial landscape

The complex regulatory landscape is a cost burden for firms. 

Rebecca Howard 8:30am
Finance

The complex regulatory landscape is a cost burden for firms. 

Rebecca Howard 8:30am
$2.3 billion: The insurance gap for 2023’s bad weather
Economy

$2.3 billion: The insurance gap for 2023’s bad weather

Economists at the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research say the insurance gap from the 2023 Auckland anniversary weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle is $2.3 billion.About one-third of the assets damaged from the two storms was uninsured, NZ Institute of Economic Research (N...

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2024
Still a 'long way' to 2% inflation – RBNZ's Conway
Economy

Still a 'long way' to 2% inflation – RBNZ's Conway

Conway offers few clues in highly anticipated speech. 

Rebecca Howard 30 Jan 2024
Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world
Economy

Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world

Driving mothers (who do most caring) from workforce costs nations billions in lost labour.

Bloomberg 30 Jan 2024