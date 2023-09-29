Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

CEOs gave National a 'soft pass' in Mood of the Boardroom survey – Robertson

CEOs gave National a 'soft pass' in Mood of the Boardroom survey – Robertson
Grant Robertson has defended the government's record after a critical survey. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 29 Sep 2023
Finance minister Grant Robertson has hit back at the results of NZ Herald's Mood of the Boardroom survey, saying executives in the room have not been tough enough on the National party. Robertson participated in a finance-focused election debate at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland in front of an audience who had taken part in the 21st NZ Herald Mood of the Boardroom survey. "You've given the National party a pretty soft pass; we're standing here today, just over two weeks out from the election, we do not have a costed pla...
Empire hotel added to DB Breweries' growing empire
Property

Empire hotel added to DB Breweries' growing empire

The Heineken subsidiary has struck a deal for the landmark pub.

Brent Melville 3:25pm
Economy

Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt

National is sticking with its previously announced tax package.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Time for the hammer to come down on Rugby Australia’s boss

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is surely gone, and Hamish McLennan should follow him.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Time for the hammer to come down on Rugby Australia’s boss

More Economy

Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt
Economy

Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt

National is sticking with its previously announced tax package.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing
Economy

Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing

Inflation expectations pushed below 5%.

Rebecca Howard 28 Sep 2023
The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future
Economy

The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand sold $4 billion in July. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Sep 2023
Employment confidence turns sour
Economy

Employment confidence turns sour

Westpac's quarterly index recorded the lowest result since December 2020.

Staff reporters 27 Sep 2023