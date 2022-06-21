See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy

Cheese-a-geddon: fears NZ-EU FTA can cause brand meltdown

Rebecca Howard
Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Cheese-a-geddon: fears NZ-EU FTA can cause brand meltdown
Cheesemakers are concerned that NZ companies will lose market recognition and face significant costs if the EU has its way. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 21 Jun 2022
RELATED
Key members of New Zealand’s agriculture sector are in Brussels this week to safeguard their interests as the NZ-EU free trade talks enter what could be the final stretch, although government officials seem to be downplaying the possibility that a deal is imminent. As usual, agricultural access – especially for dairy and meat – is a sticking point and there has been a growing concern that the government will do a deal at any cost, in particular given the global backdrop. There are also concerns that certain NZ brands, suc...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Former central banker slams Adrian Orr's 'dancing with forest fairies'
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Geof Mortlock stressed he doesn’t have a problem with ministers and politicians grappling with issues of Māori economic and social welfare but said such issues are not within the RBNZ’s mandate. 

Infrastructure Analysis
No, Fletcher chair Bruce Hassall shouldn't resign over Gib shortage
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Are the New Zealand Shareholders' Association and Simplicity's calls for Fletcher chair Bruce Hassall's resignation justified?

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

As winter bites, stay warm inside doing our daily quiz. Good luck!

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.