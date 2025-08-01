Menu
Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister Scott Simpson has ruled out further near-term hikes in KiwiSaver contributions. (Image: Hagen Hopkins)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Commerce Minister Scott Simpson says the Government is not considering any further rises to KiwiSaver contributions in the near term, after this week rosily showcasing Australia’s 12% superannuation minimum amid record numbers of Kiwis fleeing across the Tasman.His comments came after official data showing New Zealand suffered a net migration exodus to Australia in 2024 as droves of Kiwis fled their verdant homeland for the greener economic pastures of work and retirement across the Tasman.“The Government is not considering any incr...
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Retail

Journee to succeed Withers as Warehouse chair

Journee ensures "strong continuity of leadership", Joan Withers said.

Gregor Thompson 9:15am
Want to double exports? Good luck with that
Primary Sector

Want to double exports? Good luck with that

International shipping lines say NZ needs to urgently address port productivity. 

Oliver Lewis 30 Jul 2025
Weak jobs data help clear path for August rate cut
Economy

Weak jobs data help clear path for August rate cut

Filled jobs edged higher but will likely be revised lower. 

Rebecca Howard 29 Jul 2025
OCR steals the show
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: OCR steals the show

The yield on a NZ 10-year bond is currently around 4.6%.

Cameron Bagrie 28 Jul 2025