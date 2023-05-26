Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Consumer confidence subdued while labour market remains tight

Consumer confidence subdued while labour market remains tight
Consumers continue to grapple with the gloom of rising living costs. (Image: ANZ Bank)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 26 May 2023
Continued gloomy consumer sentiment dominates the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index for May. The latest survey data out on Friday said that consumers remained “under pressure” due to various factors impacting their financial wellbeing.Consumers continue to grapple with rising living costs, including higher mortgage rates which are affecting 38% of households with mortgages. ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said economic uncertainty was “taking a toll” as the Reserve Bank continues to try and cool the e...
Election 2023: National nose in front
Politics charts

Election 2023: National nose in front

The balance has tipped slightly back to the right, but it remains a neck-and-neck race.

Andy Fyers 3:10pm
Primary Sector

Rural Land Co suspends dividend to buy back shares

Cash previously earmarked for dividends will be used to buy shares.

Ella Somers 2:25pm
Rural Land Co suspends dividend to buy back shares
Sport

The worrying signs around NZ Rugby’s Silver Lake deal

The Americans haven't lived up to their grandiose promises.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The worrying signs around NZ Rugby’s Silver Lake deal