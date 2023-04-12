Menu
Economy

Consumers yet to cool their jets
Consumers are continuing to open their wallets, despite rising prices and interest rates. (Image: Unsplash)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
Retail spending on electronic cards increased by 0.7% in March, compared with February, on a seasonally adjusted basis.Monthly card spending totals are adjusted for seasonality, but not for inflation. The most recent inflation data from the December quarter was 7.2% annually or 0.6% per month.When spending in the non-retail (excluding services) category, which was up by 11.3%, is included there was a 3.1% increase in total card spending.The non-retail category includes travel and tour arrangement, which has seen a big boost since the re-opening...
NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 4:10pm
Environment

NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 4:00pm
Policy

Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 3:36pm
More Economy

Finance

Persistent inflation could keep fixed-term borrowing costs high.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Finance

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Economy

All retirement village operators’ share prices are significantly depressed.

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Economy

Insolvency figures are up on this time last year, but not up on 2019.

Riley Kennedy 07 Apr 2023