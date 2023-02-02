Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Cost of living climbed over 8% in 2022

Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
No household group was left unaffected by the rising costs of living, Statistics New Zealand says.Overall household inflation jumped 8.2% between the December 2021 quarter and December 2022, while household costs for beneficiaries rose 6.9%, and 8.1% for Māori.Highest-spending households were the most pinched and saw a 9.4% cost of living hike while the lowest-spending households saw a 7.1% jump.“Higher prices for housing, food, and transport were the main contributors to the increase across all household groups,” Stats NZ's con...
Markets Market close

NZ dollar jumps almost one US cent following Fed hike

Will the Fed influence the RBNZ to also slow its rate hiking game down? Possibly – but possibly not.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Economy

Construction activity falls for first time since 2020

Residential workloads fell in the last quarter of 2022.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

As many as 475,000 union members are on strike.

Bloomberg 12:00pm