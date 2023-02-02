Menu
Primary Sector

Govt makes $700k available for upper North Island regions impacted by flooding

Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
The government has released an additional $700,000 in support for regions badly impacted by the recent flooding in the upper North Island.It comes after ministers agreed at cabinet earlier this week to provide $1 million to the Mayoral Relief Fund.Shortly after the storm, emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty released an initial $100,000 to the fund following Friday’s downpour in Auckland. Today's funding announcement includes $500,000 to provide unskilled and semi-skilled jobs for local people who would support farmers,...
Economy

Construction activity falls for first time since 2020

Residential workloads fell in the last quarter of 2022.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

As many as 475,000 union members are on strike.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
World

Federal Reserve slows rate hikes

Price pressures have eased in the US, but the outlook is for more rate hikes.

Bloomberg 10:30am