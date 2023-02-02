Willie Wiese to be Alliance Group's acting CEO

Willie Wiese. (Image: Alliance Group)

Alliance Group has appointed Willie Wiese as its interim chief executive. Last year, the company’s current chief executive, David Surveyor, announced his resignation as the head of the farmer-owned red meat co-operative after eight years.Today, Alliance announced that Wiese, who is its general manager for manufacturing, would be its interim CEO effective Feb 10.Chair Murray Taggart said the board was working through a process to recruit a new CEO.“Given this may take several months, we wanted to ensure seamless continuity,&rdqu...