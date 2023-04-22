Cost-of-living crisis may be pushing Britons back into work

Menu
There's been a 71,000 drop in the number of working-age people that are inactive due to early retirement. (Image: Depositphotos)
Sat, 22 Apr 2023
By Lucy WhiteThe proportion of economically inactive people in the United Kingdom who say they would like a job has climbed to its highest level in almost two years, a sign that the cost-of-living crisis is pushing people back to work.That finding in official labour market figures released on Tuesday could start to ease difficulties companies say they have in hiring staff, reducing upward pressure on wages and inflation.The UK’s inactivity rate – or the share of workers who do not have a job and aren’t looking – shot up...
