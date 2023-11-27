Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Could the RBNZ set off fireworks?

Could the RBNZ set off fireworks?
Bank economists see possible fireworks ahead for New Zealand interest rates. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5% on Wednesday, but the forecast rate track could set off fireworks. ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley said that “recent events will make the RBNZ [Reserve Bank of NZ] more comfortable with its on-hold stance”, noting that inflation pressures look to be easing as fast or faster than it forecast.“The risk that the RBNZ hikes any further has diminished,” Tuffley said. Could be earlierHe still expects the RBNZ to wait until Feb...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide

The end of the property boom is diminishing homeownership as a path to wealth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide
Retail

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

More Economy

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix
Retail

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 5:00am
Directors slightly less down on the economy
Economy

Directors slightly less down on the economy

Board directors have dropped their focus on AI and technology over short-term pressures.

Greg Hurrell 24 Nov 2023
Rate cuts could come sooner if stars align – Westpac
Economy

Rate cuts could come sooner if stars align – Westpac

Westpac Bank currently expects the official cash rate to lift to 5.75% in February.

Rebecca Howard 23 Nov 2023
Exports to face ongoing sluggish growth
Economy Free

Exports to face ongoing sluggish growth

Over the year exports to China are down 7.4%

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 21 Nov 2023