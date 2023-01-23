Menu
CPI Preview: Inflation will stay high, economists say

The CPI measures the rate of price change of a 'basket' of goods and services. (Image: Depositphotos)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
There doesn’t appear to be much consensus between economists about where inflation will land this week.However, there is one thing they agree on – it will remain high.On Wednesday, Statistics New Zealand will release its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the final quarter of last year.The CPI measures the rate of price change of goods and services bought by NZ households.In the September quarter of 2022, the annual inflation figure dropped only slightly, by 0.1%, to land at 7.2%, defying economists’ predictions of a more signific...
