Crackdown on land covenants a waste of time, says 2degrees founder Tex Edwards

Duopoly buster and 2degrees founder Tex Edwards. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
The Commerce Commission has studied competition in major industries – fuel, supermarkets and building supplies – three times, and three times covenants on land deals have been identified as a significant issue.In a case of ‘fool me thrice’, the government has accepted the commission’s advice to investigate the issue across all sectors, but the founder of Monopoly Watch, Tex Edwards, said it’s just a distracting sideshow.He told BusinessDesk the horse has already bolted on covenants and that spending...
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
Dairy exports help trim annual trade deficit to $16b
The seasonally adjusted quarterly trade balance still shows a deficit of $2.7b.

Staff reporters 12:38pm
Fewer job ads in June, says Seek
Seek said for businesses, cost consciousness is front of mind.

Victoria Young 21 Jul 2023
Could we see another rate hike? Maybe
Non-tradeable inflation rose 6.6%, driven by construction, rents, and ready-to-eat food.

Rebecca Howard 19 Jul 2023
Pace of inflation declines to 6% in the 12 months to June
Prices have increased most for vegetables, ready-to-eat food, milk, cheese and eggs.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jul 2023