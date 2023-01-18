Downunder shipping costs are still elevated

Maersk reported record profits in the September quarter. (Image: iStock)

Shipping costs to and from New Zealand and Australia remain elevated, even as costs between the major markets of China, the United States and Europe have returned to near pre-covid levels.“What we’re hearing is that rates are easing, but not a lot, and certainly not as much as we’re seeing on other lines,” said Susan Kilsby, an agriculture economist at ANZ Bank NZ.The Drewry world container was stable at US$2,132.49 (NZ$3,329) per 40-foot container on Jan 12, 79% below the peak of US$10,377 reached in September 2021, alt...