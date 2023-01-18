Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Downunder shipping costs are still elevated

Downunder shipping costs are still elevated
Maersk reported record profits in the September quarter. (Image: iStock)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Shipping costs to and from New Zealand and Australia remain elevated, even as costs between the major markets of China, the United States and Europe have returned to near pre-covid levels.“What we’re hearing is that rates are easing, but not a lot, and certainly not as much as we’re seeing on other lines,” said Susan Kilsby, an agriculture economist at ANZ Bank NZ.The Drewry world container was stable at US$2,132.49 (NZ$3,329) per 40-foot container on Jan 12, 79% below the peak of US$10,377 reached in September 2021, alt...
Technology

HealthNow rides fundraise wave into choppy US waters

With its latest fundraising round a third full, the startup is hoping to be the next NZ company to make it big in the US.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Inflation versus recession: who'd want to be a central bank?

Inflation and a tight labour market may keep the Reserve Bank on track but the risk of a deeper recession could spark a rethink. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: It will never happen: the top five financial anti-predictions for 2023

A list of financial anti-predictions for the year ahead that most likely won't ever happen.

David Chaplin 5:00am

More Economy

Economy

Inflation versus recession: who'd want to be a central bank?

Inflation and a tight labour market may keep the Reserve Bank on track but the risk of a deeper recession could spark a rethink. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 17 Jan 2023
Economy

Trade Me: job applications jump 38%

Trade Me Jobs has seen a 38% year-on-year jump in job applications in the December quarter.

Ella Somers 17 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Karaka yearling sale is back – properly

The Karaka Million this Saturday will serve as a curtain-raiser to this year's sales.

Riley Kennedy 17 Jan 2023