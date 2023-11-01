Menu
Economic data downpour to continue

Ella Somers
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
Domestic and international economic data is raining down on local investors, and it’s only Wednesday. Close to home, the latest labour market statistics from Statistics New Zealand are due out later on Wednesday morning, as well as the financial stability report from the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ).“Back in May, the RBNZ sounded confident that households would be able to adapt to higher servicing costs. It will be interesting to see whether this judgement has evolved,” ASB senior economist Kim Mundy said in a note on Monday...
Finance

The nation's financial system is still broadly sound. 

Staff reporters 12:55pm
Economy

Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’

The official unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the year to Sept 30, from 3.6% previously.The new figure released on Wednesday came as high interest rates put the squeeze on the economy.The employment rate fell to 69.1% from a high of 69.8% last quarter.But that rate is still high...

Staff reporters 11:35am
The final days leading up to Supie's collapse
Finance

The final days leading up to Supie's collapse

The collapse came after the underwriter of its capital raise got cold feet.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Businesses perk up in corporate takeover of Beehive
Economy

Businesses perk up in corporate takeover of Beehive

Businesses are much more upbeat about the future. 

Staff reporters 31 Oct 2023