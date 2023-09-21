Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
The economy grew 0.9% in the second quarter, keeping the country out of recession and exceeding expectations.Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.2% in the year ended June 2023, the New Zealand Herald reported on Thursday.Economists had forecast NZ would rebound back into growth in the second quarter of the year, but estimates for June quarter GDP ranged from growth of 0.4% to 0.8%.But higher dairy, forestry, and meat exports helped drive the growth of 0.9% in the second quarter.“Business services was the biggest driver of economic growth...
CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal
Markets

CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal

The former CBL boss had some choice words for the RBNZ and SFO.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
Policy

Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

Act lays down the challenge to National to explain how it's going to cut debt.

Jem Traylen 2:16pm
Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

More Economy

Recession no more: GDP bounces
Economy

Recession no more: GDP bounces

Revisions cast doubt on whether there was a recession at all.

Staff reporters 11:30am
West Coast sand miners seek to expand
Primary Sector

West Coast sand miners seek to expand

Westland Mineral Sands intends to lodge an application for another site within a month.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Current account deficit continues to narrow
Economy

Current account deficit continues to narrow

The news may ease fears of a credit rating downgrade for the country.

Staff reporters 20 Sep 2023
KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31
Economy

KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 20 Sep 2023