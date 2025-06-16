Menu
Economy tipped to grow 0.7%, bolstering case for RBNZ rate pause

Economy tipped to grow 0.7%, bolstering case for RBNZ rate pause
Lower interest rates, improving fortunes for the primary sector and a recovery in international tourism have been cited as helping lift GDP. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 16 Jun 2025
The economy is likely to have ticked up 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, which will add to the view that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will keep the Official Cash Rate on hold at 3.25% in July.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) forecasted the economy would grow 0.4% in the May Monetary Policy Statement; however, its Kiwi-GDP Nowcast, a weekly estimate of GDP growth, jumped to 0.6341% on Friday, up from 0.5479% the previous week. The Kiwi-GDP Nowcast incorporates the latest available data. Bank economists als...
NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q
Economy

NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q

Q1 looks okay but Q2 may be dire.

Rebecca Howard 11:45am
Markets

THL exec enlists private equity for takeover bid

In tandem with the offer, the consortium has amassed a 19.99% stake in THL.

Gregor Thompson 10:50am
THL exec enlists private equity for takeover bid
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

Can you beat the Quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

