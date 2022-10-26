See full details
Elderly and big spenders hit hardest, says latest inflation data

Inflation in the three months ending September 30 was 2.1% for all households. (Image: Getty)
Statistics New Zealand has released the household living costs price index for the September quarter – and it showed the elderly had an especially tough late winter and early spring.Inflation in the three months ending September 30 was 2.1% for all households. If that rate was experienced every quarter, annual inflation would be 8.67 per cent.Superannuitants experienced inflation of 2.4% in the September quarter. And Stats NZ data showed the more you spent, the higher the inflation rate.For the highest-expenditure household group, quarter...

