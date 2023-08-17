Menu
Election uncertainty increases possibility of a recession
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
BNZ Bank says a recession will kick off in the second half of the year, partly due to election uncertainty.Based on an average of the latest three polls New Zealand would elect a right-leaning government if a vote was held today, BNZ Bank head of research Stephen Toplis said.He notes, however, it is a “line ball call” and the Oct 14 general election “is still wide open”.Ultimately, the minor parties will determine the outcome with the only certainty being there won’t be a return of a single-party majority, as is no...
The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes

A mix of grants, loans and fuel take hikes are needed to fund a $20.8b spend-up.

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 16 Aug 2023
The central bank suggested a small chance of one further rate hike. 

Staff reporters 16 Aug 2023
 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 16 Aug 2023
The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 15 Aug 2023