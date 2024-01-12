Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council

Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
Former cabinet minister Kris Faafoi has been appointed the new chief executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand from April 2024.Faafoi will replace Tim Grafton, who is stepping down on April 7 after leading the representative body for general insurers for almost 12 years – a period that included the Canterbury and Kaikoūra earthquakes, major floods, tornadoes, fires and cyclones."I’m delighted we are able to appoint someone of Kris’ calibre who has a track record of demonstrated leadership together with extens...
$20m housing partnership for BNZ and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei
Property

$20m housing partnership for BNZ and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

Leading law firms worked pro bono on the 'social loan'.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:09pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 12, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 12, 2023
Immigration

Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

Australia is already more competitive in recruiting skilled migrants.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

More Economy

2024 tipped to feature plenty of twists and turns
Economy

2024 tipped to feature plenty of twists and turns

ASB identifies five key risks for the year ahead. 

Rebecca Howard 11 Jan 2024
EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped
Economy

EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped

Commercial vehicle sales 'significantly impacted' as ute buyers hold off.

Brent Melville 10 Jan 2024
Rolling out the summer hits
Economy

Rolling out the summer hits

Why stop at a year in review?

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024
Is Britain ready to be honest about its decline?
Economy Opinion

Is Britain ready to be honest about its decline?

The United Kingdom is getting poorer against its European peers.

Bloomberg 05 Jan 2024