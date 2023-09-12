Menu
FIFA boosts August retail card spending

Football fans kept retailers busy. (Image: Getty)
Seasonal-adjusted total retail card spending rose by 0.7% or $46 million, month on month, in August, Stats New Zealand says.Spending in the core retail industries – which strips out fuel and vehicles – also rose this month by 0.6% to $37m.The FIFA Women's World Cup had clearly boosted retail spending, ASB senior economist Kim Mundy said, describing it as a “boost from the boot”.“The August lift will have been a welcome change of pace for retailers in what’s been a slow first half to 2023,” she said....
Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
Economy PREFU

The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 1:10pm
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12:43pm
