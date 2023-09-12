Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

New operator for Robertson Lodges as Asian luxury hotel player enters NZ

New operator for Robertson Lodges as Asian luxury hotel player enters NZ
New operators say they will improve the experience at lodges like Kauri Cliffs. (Image: NZME)
Luxury hotel and resort operator Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is taking over the management of Robertson Lodges’ three properties in New Zealand.From Dec 1, the lodges will be called Rosewood Kauri Cliffs, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers and Rosewood Matakauri.It is the first time Hong Kong-based Rosewood has entered the Oceania market, adding the Robertson lodges to the 31-ultra luxury properties it manages and operates throughout other parts of the world.Hotel operators charge owners a fee to manage properties.The three lodges are in Northlan...
Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
Economy PREFU

Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year

The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 1:10pm
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Immigration to the rescue – again
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12:43pm
Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches