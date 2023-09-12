Menu
Air NZ faces major schedule changes as A320neo engines need early work

An A320 at Dunedin airport. (Image: Air NZ)
Air New Zealand is facing major schedule changes early next year as its 16 A320/A321neo aircraft will need early maintenance as part of a global plan by the plane’s engine maker, but said there are no safety issues.Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of US-listed RTX, first flagged the issue in July when it said a rare condition affected its maintenance plan for the geared turbo-fan engines used in the aircraft. Overnight, the US firm said 600 to 700 planes will be affected over the next three years, the majority of which will happen t...
Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
Economy PREFU

The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 1:10pm
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12:43pm
