Food inflation jumps 12.5%, highest in 36 years

Price rises of tomatoes, capsicums and lettuce are key drivers. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
Statistics New Zealand reported annual food inflation was up 12.5% in June, driven by a 22% jump in fruit and vegetable prices and a 12.8% hike in groceries.That matched April's percentage change and is the highest annual change to the food price index since September 1987, when it was 15.8%. GST was introduced in October 1986 at a 10% rate.Key drivers for fruits and vegetables were tomatoes, capsicums and lettuce, while grocery items like fresh eggs, yoghurt and cheddar cheese bit the most into supermarket spending.Month-on-month prices we...
Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time
Policy

Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time

There's been a 17% decrease in proven and probable gas reserves.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm
Finance

Commercial lending margins continue to fatten

Only one-in-five lenders willing to lend against construction projects.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
Commercial lending margins continue to fatten
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023