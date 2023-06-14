Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Food price inflation slows

Food price inflation slows
Food prices rose 12.1% in the 12 months to May. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Annual food price inflation eased slightly in the 12 months to May, down to 12.1% from 12.5% in April.“Increasing prices for fresh eggs, potato chips, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” Statistics NZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables, up by 18.7%. The increase was driven by avocados, kūmara, potatoes and tomatoes.Grocery food was up 12.7%, while meat, poultry and fish were up 11.6% and and non-alcoholic beverages were up...
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
Finance

Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Property

Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance
Policy

Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight