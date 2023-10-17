Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Further rate hikes look to be off the table

Further rate hikes look to be off the table
The annual inflation rate dropped back to a lower-than-expected 5.6%. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
It looks like further rate hikes are off the table, at least for now. The perceived chance of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in November dropped from around 34% to 10% after Tuesday's consumers price index (CPI) data showed that annual inflation eased to 5.6% in the September quarter.The chance of any further rate hike dropped from around 84% to 40%, according to BNZ Bank's head of research, Stephen Toplis. A first-rate cut is now priced in for February 2025, a few months earlier than previously. &#...
Corporates out of step with voters on ESG: English
Policy Exclusive

Corporates out of step with voters on ESG: English

Bill English says the centre-right shift is warning to business leaders about priorities.

Pattrick Smellie 3:28pm
Markets

Auckland airport sees ‘complementary’ relationship with new govt

The airport's CEO doesn't expect any negative impact from the new government.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Auckland airport sees ‘complementary’ relationship with new govt
Primary Sector

Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

More Economy

NZ annual inflation eases to 5.6% in September quarter
Economy

NZ annual inflation eases to 5.6% in September quarter

Inflation lower than expected. 

Staff reporters 11:20am
Election result, remit change taking a back seat to inflation
Economy

Election result, remit change taking a back seat to inflation

Annual inflation is expected to be around 6% in the third quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
September PSI shows return to expansion
Economy

September PSI shows return to expansion

New Zealand’s services sector experienced a return to expansion.

Staff reporters 16 Oct 2023
Investors won't be blue about blue wave
Economy

Investors won't be blue about blue wave

Things are looking good for markets, at least in the short term.

Rebecca Howard 16 Oct 2023