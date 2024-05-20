Menu
The Warehouse forced back to basics

The Warehouse forced back to basics
The Warehouse's now former boss Nick Grayston, jargoning to the end. (Image: The Warehouse)
Rebecca Stevenson
Mon, 20 May 2024
Late on Friday, at a time most inconvenient to investors, The Warehouse chief executive Nick Grayston quit. When he started at the retailer in 2016, The Warehouse shares were trading at about $2.60. On Monday, they were trading at $1.23. The company achieved record sales in the last year. But profit plummeted. Its outlook is now grim, warning its second-half performance could be worse than its first.  It sold the Torpedo7 business for $1. It junked its multi-million-dollar investment in its e-commerce third-party player, The...
