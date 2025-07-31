Menu
Chatham Rock Phosphate draws auditor concern, director ups stake

Chatham Rock Phosphate has drawn concern from auditors. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 31 Jul 2025
A director and key shareholder in Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd has upped his stake in an apparent vote of confidence as the minnow mining outfit posted a broadly flat full-year loss and auditors expressed material worries about its ability to continue as a going concern.Chatham booked nil revenue for the 12 months to March 31, 2025, unchanged from a year previous. Its net loss was C$1.18 million ($1.46m), from a net loss of $C1.47m. But it was the overhang of current liabilities beyond current assets that independent auditor Grant Thornton honed...
