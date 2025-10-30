Menu
Farmlands back in black but still has to earn farmers’ choice: CEO

Farmlands' chief executive Tanya Houghton. (Image: supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Farmlands must win the right to be its farmers’ choice for their inputs, its chief executive says.The rural services co-operative returned to profit in its 2025 financial year for the first time in three years, reporting a net profit after tax of $2.8 million, compared to a restated loss of $9.3m in 2024.Revenue rose 14.5% to $847.3m, while total turnover – which includes its credit card business – increased to $2.55 billion from $2.4b.Operating ebitda rose 64% to $33.5m, and operating cash flow improved to $26.1m up from $22m...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow

Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
Zespri harvests record NZ crop
Zespri harvests record NZ crop

Kiwifruit marketing company Zespri said this season’s New Zealand crop of around 215 million trays, or more than 770,000 tonnes, has been the largest yet.“Even with a significant increase in volume, from more than 195 million trays last season to 215 million this year, our market...

Rebecca Howard 11:04am
Today's the day the sale will get the blessing of farmers.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
It’s the second significant vote in the primary sector to be held in recent weeks.

Riley Kennedy 29 Oct 2025