News in Brief

Southern Cross pays $1.1m for making misleading statements

(Image: Getty)
BD AI
Thu, 31 Jul 2025
Southern Cross Travel Insurance has admitted making misleading statements and has paid $1.105 million to the Crown.Southern Cross Benefits – which trades as Southern Cross Insurance – acknowledged liability for breaches of fair dealing laws after an investigation by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).The payment is in lieu of a pecuniary penalty.The contraventions were related to misleading representations made when offering discounts to potential customers.Customers were told that discounts would be applied to their entire premi...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

Pessimism worsens in small businesses

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term